AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Position Reduced by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE:AZN opened at $55.28 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

