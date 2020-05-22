Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.91).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.58) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

