Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Sells $1,596,270.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADSK stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

