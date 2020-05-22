Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.75 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 202.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,556. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

