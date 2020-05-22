Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 963,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of AVLR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,440. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,211 shares of company stock worth $18,163,343 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 57.9% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

