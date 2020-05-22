Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.