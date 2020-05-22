Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

LON AV opened at GBX 235.90 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.45. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

