Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACLS stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $813.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 569,734 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

