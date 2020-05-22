B. Riley Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $34.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

MRVL opened at $29.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

