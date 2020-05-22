B. Riley Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $174.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $134.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $119.35 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

