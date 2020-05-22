B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 14.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 112.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter.

