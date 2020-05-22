Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 337,035 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.06% of Omnicell worth $57,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omnicell by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

OMCL stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

