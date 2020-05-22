Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Seattle Genetics worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $154.20 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 691,733 shares of company stock valued at $107,475,576. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.