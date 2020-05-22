Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 67,640 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

