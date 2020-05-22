Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Autohome worth $54,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,460,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NYSE ATHM opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

