Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Old Republic International worth $60,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after buying an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after buying an additional 2,807,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $459,401 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

