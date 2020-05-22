Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Universal Display worth $57,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

