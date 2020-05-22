Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of NorthWestern worth $53,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,683,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

