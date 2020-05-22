Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.74 Million Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Tc Pipelines worth $53,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

