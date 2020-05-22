Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.86 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Syneos Health worth $56,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

