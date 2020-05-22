Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $57,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

