Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.04 Million Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Premier worth $59,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 134,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after purchasing an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.