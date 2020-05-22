Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.19 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of Deckers Outdoor worth $59,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

