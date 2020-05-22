Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.80 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Sonoco Products worth $59,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

SON stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.