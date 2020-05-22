Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.16 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.89% of Williams-Sonoma worth $62,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

