Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.81 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Snap-on worth $62,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

