Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Peloton worth $55,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Peloton by 2,118.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

PTON stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,690,218 shares of company stock worth $248,299,925 over the last ninety days.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

