Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $57,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $96.70 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

