Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,179,542 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.02% of Hanesbrands worth $55,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 705,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 650,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 182,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 677,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

