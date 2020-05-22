Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $53,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

