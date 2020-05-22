Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,841 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Universal Health Services worth $62,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

