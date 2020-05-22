Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,219 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Eaton Vance worth $52,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

