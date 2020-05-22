Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,912 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $61,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

