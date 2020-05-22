Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,020 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of W. R. Berkley worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

