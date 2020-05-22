Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $142.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $151.00 million. Banner posted sales of $137.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $569.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.90 million to $600.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $548.77 million, with estimates ranging from $534.80 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banner by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

