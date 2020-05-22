Barclays Cuts Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $15.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $837.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CFO Scott Christopher purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth $34,646,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth about $9,022,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 20,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 698,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

