Barclays Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $88.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

ES opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

