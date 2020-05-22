Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

BBDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall purchased 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Finke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,875 shares of company stock worth $387,295. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 39.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 612,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 171,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

