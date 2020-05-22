Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,680,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,478,451 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

