Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,078 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,313,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

