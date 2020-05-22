Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $31,243.45

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market cap of $31,243.45 and $57.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00447299 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017531 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007758 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000615 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,393,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,432 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

