Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

