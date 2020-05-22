Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

