Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

BBY stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

