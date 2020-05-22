BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

