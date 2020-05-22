BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJ. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $35.25 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,575 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

