Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.45 on Friday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 152.57, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

