BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 243.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.06% of Luckin Coffee worth $131,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

LK stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

