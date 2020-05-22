BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 913,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.28 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $536.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.52%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

