Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WIFI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 158.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $3,526,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

